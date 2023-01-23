Your Health: Making spine surgery safer

Now new technology similar to the navigation system for self-driving cars is improving accuracy and patient safety in the operating room.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Back pain is the leading cause of disability for American adults under the age of 65.

Now new technology similar to the navigation system for self-driving cars is improving accuracy and patient safety in the operating room.

For 66-year-old Sam DeMaria, this is a victory.

DeMaria has been living with chronic back pain for 15 years. He would get temporary relief, but then he’d be laid up again.

“The only comfort I had was in my bed, on my back, with pillows under my leg. That was it. If I came downstairs, I lasted five minutes, and went right back upstairs,” DeMaria said.

“He had scoliosis and multi-level, basically, numerous nerves that were getting compressed in numerous places,” said Dr. Jeremy Steinberger, a neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Steinberger and his team performed DeMaria’s sixth surgery, but this time, they had a new navigation system using machine vision technology.

“You can basically touch a probe to the patient and you see where you are on the patient’s spine,” Dr. Steinberger said.

Machine vision technology is similar to the technology and sophisticated software used in self-driving cars. In a surgical suite, special cameras analyze the anatomy and create a 3D image. A light overhead takes a “flash” image. In four seconds, it gives surgeons thousands of fiducial points to register a patient’s CT scans.

“That’s what links the patient to the technology and that’s when you can check to confirm that you’re accurate,” said Dr. Steinberger.

“I was pain free after the surgery,” DeMaria said. “I’m standing up straight and that’s what I wanted to accomplish.”

Now Sam DeMaria is moving better than he has in years.

One added benefit to the technology: the new navigation system does not require a patient to have medical imaging that requires a continuous x-ray image on a monitor. This helps to reduce radiation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
Six adults were arrested after police were called to reports of vandalism in the Frandor...
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
Gaylord, Michigan
2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord
Lansing Shuffle to open January 26
Lansing Shuffle to open January 26
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

Now new technology similar to the navigation system for self-driving cars is improving accuracy...
Your Health: Making spinal surgeries safer
Researchers at Yale University are building on that discovery by using mRNA+ technology to...
Your Health: New flu shot may be on the way
Traditional vaccines put a weakened germ into our bodies, but mRNA shots, like the Pfizer and...
Your Health: New flu shot may be on the way
A series of brain MRIs from a glioblastoma patient with a tumor in the left frontal lobe.
Your Health: A new drug shrinks tumors