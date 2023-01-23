Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte

Lottery generic
(MGN)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A Lucky For Life lottery player won $25,000 a year after purchasing the winning ticket.

On Friday, the ticket numbers matched the balls drawn which were 02-10-28-30-44. According to the organization, the winning ticket was bought at ABC Liquor on Lansing Street in Charlotte. This is the first time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize in 2023.

In 2022, eight people won the prize.

According to organizers, the winning player should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836 or schedule an appointment to collect the winnings.

The winner can accept an annual $25,000 payment for a minimum of 20 years or life or a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six adults were arrested after police were called to reports of vandalism in the Frandor...
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
Gaylord, Michigan
2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Latest News

Officials put out fire at the old Walter French School
Officials put out fire at the old Walter French School
Man paints beautiful Michigan portraits legally blind
Man paints beautiful Michigan portraits legally blind
Michigan Department of Transportation
US-127 to see work between I-96, I-496
pie day wilx
Celebrating Pie Day with Sweet Potato Pie