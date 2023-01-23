Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A Lucky For Life lottery player won $25,000 a year after purchasing the winning ticket.

On Friday, the ticket numbers matched the balls drawn which were 02-10-28-30-44. According to the organization, the winning ticket was bought at ABC Liquor on Lansing Street in Charlotte. This is the first time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize in 2023.

In 2022, eight people won the prize.

According to organizers, the winning player should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836 or schedule an appointment to collect the winnings.

The winner can accept an annual $25,000 payment for a minimum of 20 years or life or a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.