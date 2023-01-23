Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day.

Wednesday we have a storm system from the south passing to the east of Michigan, which is expected to bring the highest snowfall totals so far in January. The snow is expected to make difficult travel conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. The snow begins to fall Wednesday morning and becomes steadier as the day goes on. By the time snow showers begin to taper off Wednesday night, areas around Lansing can expect a general 3-5″ snowfall with totals approaching 4-6″ around and southeast of the Jackson area. Predicted snowfall amounts will continue to be adjusted over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for Branch and Hillsdale Counties Wednesday. Stay with WILX News 10 and the First Alert Weather Team for updates.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.