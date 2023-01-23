U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered across state after mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Monday, Jan. 23 through sunset on Thursday, January 26 to honor and remember the victims of the shooting in Monterey Park, California.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, killing 10 people and injuring 10 others.

The State of Michigan will remember the victims and stands in solidarity with residents of the State of California by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

“I’m heartbroken for the families and loved ones of the victims as we grieve this tragedy at a time when many celebrate the Lunar New Year with family,” said Governor Whitmer. “We must work together to prevent this senseless gun violence that claims the lives of too many Americans and upends the lives of countless others every day. We are holding the entire Monterey Park community in our hearts.”

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Friday, January 27, 2023.

