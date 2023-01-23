US-127 to see work between I-96, I-496

Michigan Department of Transportation
Michigan Department of Transportation(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to rebuild US-127 between I-96 and I-496.

The work will include improvements, preventative maintenance, traffic signal work and sound wall construction. There will be a virtual open house Jan. 30 for people to learn more about the project. You can register for the event here.

More information on MDOT’s US-127 plans can be found here.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six adults were arrested after police were called to reports of vandalism in the Frandor...
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
Gaylord, Michigan
2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Latest News

Officials put out fire at the old Walter French School
Officials put out fire at the old Walter French School
Man paints beautiful Michigan portraits legally blind
Man paints beautiful Michigan portraits legally blind
pie day wilx
Celebrating Pie Day with Sweet Potato Pie