US-127 to see work between I-96, I-496

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to rebuild US-127 between I-96 and I-496.

The work will include improvements, preventative maintenance, traffic signal work and sound wall construction. There will be a virtual open house Jan. 30 for people to learn more about the project. You can register for the event here.

More information on MDOT’s US-127 plans can be found here.

