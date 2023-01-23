Tracking some mid-week snow and what’s coming up on Studio 10

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has a look at what the First Alert Weather Team is tracking as far as mid-week snowfall. Plus what’s coming up on Monday’s edition of WILX Studio 10!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 23, 2023

  • Average High: 30º Average Low 16º
  • Lansing Record High: 60° 1909
  • Lansing Record Low: -14° 1883
  • Jackson Record High: 60º 1967
  • Jackson Record Low: -17º 1963

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six adults were arrested after police were called to reports of vandalism in the Frandor...
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
Gaylord, Michigan
2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Latest News

Elevate Prize expands to 12 winners in 2023 for strong field
2 Michigan girls survive after car with dad goes into lake
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Michigan gun trafficker sentenced to 37 months behind bars