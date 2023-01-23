Slotkin presents Oxford community with Congressional Record Statement

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin met with Oxford officials to present them with the Congressional Record Statement (CRS) in person.

Earlier in January, the Oxford Township Board of Trustees recognized Slotkin for her work with the Oxford community when she represented the 8th Congressional District of Michigan. During her time representing the district, the Oxford High School shooting took place which. Following the shooting, Slotkin delivered remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington D.C. to honor the community and Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Justin Shilling.

On Friday, Slotkin said in her CRS,

“It has been the honor of my life to represent this community in Congress, and today I ask that the permanent record of the People’s House reflect that while one tragic day broke Oxford’s heart, it did not and it will not break this community’s spirit,” Slotkin said. “Through our collective grief, and through this declaration, may we forever honor the people of Oxford and the memories of Hana, Tate, Madisyn, and Justin.”

The full text of the CRS can be found here.

