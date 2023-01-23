One man and dog dead after fatal fiery crash in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers were sent to the area on Lima Center and Seitz Rd. for a car fire on Jan. 21 around 7:55 a.m.

33-year-old Karl Weber of Dexter was found dead in the car along with a dog who was also deceased.

The investigation shows the car left the roadway and crashed, catching on fire.

According to the police, no other cars were involved, and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing pending autopsy and toxicology results.

