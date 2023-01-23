One man and dog dead after fatal fiery crash in Brighton

(WABI)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers were sent to the area on Lima Center and Seitz Rd. for a car fire on Jan. 21 around 7:55 a.m.

33-year-old Karl Weber of Dexter was found dead in the car along with a dog who was also deceased.

The investigation shows the car left the roadway and crashed, catching on fire.

According to the police, no other cars were involved, and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing pending autopsy and toxicology results.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six adults were arrested after police were called to reports of vandalism in the Frandor...
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
Gaylord, Michigan
2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Latest News

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about our snow chances for the rest of...
More snow this week and some a tail-wagging good, sweet headlines
January's Biggest Snowfall is Coming Wednesday
Former Bay City Public Service Director charged with assault and battery
U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered across state after mass shooting in Monterey Park, California