Officials put out fire at the old Walter French School

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are at the scene of the former Walter H. French High School for a structure fire.

The Lansing Fire Department was on the scene fighting the fire. Officials said at 2:50 on Monday, fire crews were called to Walter French High School. No one was injured in the incident and the fire was quickly put under control. According to authorities, the fire started near the old gym where there were two other fires in the past decade.

Old furniture was the origin of the fire

Mount Hope between Cedar and Washington was closed due to the incident.

In September 2022, the state helped Lansing fight a statewide affordable housing shortage by putting $5 million toward the redevelopment of the old High School.

Background: Former Walter French School in Lansing to become affordable housing

