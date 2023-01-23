In My View: Portland coach reaches milestone win

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High five to Portland St. Patrick’s high school girls coach Al Schrauben.

Few coaches at any level go 39 years anymore and this is his 39th year with his basketball team. No end in sight unless something happens of note in the off-season.

He won his 700th game last week and that’s a milestone of note that few coaches at any level achieve. He’s a credit to high school coaching anywhere to be sure.

More: In My View

