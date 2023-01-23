More snow this week and some a tail-wagging good, sweet headlines

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about our snow chances for the rest of the week. Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning.

More:

More snow for the middle and end of the week

Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing

Gov. Whitmer releases statement on 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade

Gunman in Lunar New Year massacre found dead; motive unclear

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 23, 2023

  • Average High: 30º Average Low 16º
  • Lansing Record High: 60° 1909
  • Lansing Record Low: -14° 1883
  • Jackson Record High: 60º 1967
  • Jackson Record Low: -17º 1963

