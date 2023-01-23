More snow this week and some a tail-wagging good, sweet headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about our snow chances for the rest of the week. Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning.

More:

More snow for the middle and end of the week

Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing

Gov. Whitmer releases statement on 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade

Gunman in Lunar New Year massacre found dead; motive unclear

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 23, 2023

Average High: 30º Average Low 16º

Lansing Record High: 60° 1909

Lansing Record Low: -14° 1883

Jackson Record High: 60º 1967

Jackson Record Low: -17º 1963

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.