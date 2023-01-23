Michigan State Police seize gun, 479 pills, 65 bags of crack cocaine in traffic stop

Michigan State Police said the traffic stop was initiated after troopers saw an “illegal...
Michigan State Police said the traffic stop was initiated after troopers saw an “illegal substance transaction.”(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Benton Harbor night resulted in the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun Thursday.

According to authorities, the traffic stop was initiated after police saw an “illegal substance transaction.” The traffic stop resulted in the discovery and seizure of a loaded handgun, 65 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and nearly 500 illegally possessed prescription pills.

The driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing, felony firearm and possession with intent to distribute. Police said charges will also be sought on a federal level.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six adults were arrested after police were called to reports of vandalism in the Frandor...
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
Aliza Gaffari, Erin Paskus, Kelley Smith, John Cichy, Sarah Karloyi, Leah Fitch
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Gaylord, Michigan
2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord
2 Michigan girls survive after car with dad goes into lake

Latest News

Now Desk: Weather update and Studio 10 preview
Now Desk: Weather update and Studio 10 preview
Aliza Gaffari, Erin Paskus, Kelley Smith, John Cichy, Sarah Karloyi, Leah Fitch
Lansing police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Lansing Police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Lansing Police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Tracking some mid-week snow and what’s coming up on Studio 10 - outtake
Tracking some mid-week snow and what’s coming up on Studio 10 - outtake