Michigan State Police seize gun, 479 pills, 65 bags of crack cocaine in traffic stop

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Benton Harbor night resulted in the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun Thursday.

According to authorities, the traffic stop was initiated after police saw an “illegal substance transaction.” The traffic stop resulted in the discovery and seizure of a loaded handgun, 65 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and nearly 500 illegally possessed prescription pills.

The driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing, felony firearm and possession with intent to distribute. Police said charges will also be sought on a federal level.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.