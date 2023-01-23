Michigan State Police seek missing 17-year-old girl

Heaven Leiter
Heaven Leiter(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 23, 2023
LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Jan. 19.

According to authorities, Heaven Leiter was last seen in Pierson, about 15 miles north of Grand Rapids.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black leggings. Her family believes she could have run away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

