Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing

(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that was stolen from a home in Potterville was found by Michigan State Police.

Troopers said they found the dog Loki in Lansing. According to authorities, Loki was stolen from their home in Potterville. Police said a suspect was identified in the theft and police said they sent a complaint for charges to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Loki was returned to its owner.

