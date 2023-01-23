Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that was stolen from a home in Potterville was found by Michigan State Police.

Troopers said they found the dog Loki in Lansing. According to authorities, Loki was stolen from their home in Potterville. Police said a suspect was identified in the theft and police said they sent a complaint for charges to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Loki was returned to its owner.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.