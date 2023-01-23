Michigan RB Blake Corum attends Q&A in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was good news for Michigan fans when star running back Blake Corum announced he was returning to Ann Arbor for another season.

Sunday, Corum made an appearance in Jackson.

The 517 Golf company had quite a special night in a jam-packed Michigan Theater in Jackson, as droves of Michigan Wolverines braved the elements to see the All-American Junior tailback make an appearance for a Q&A session.

He took questions on all topics including NIL, why he chose the running back position, and even his favorite teammate from this year.

When he was pitched the event, Corum had no doubt about attending and wanted to be there.

He even led a wolverine chant to conclude the event.

“My marketing agent hit me up and was like hey this is an opportunity for you, you know to get around with the fans and life fans. You know, why not? I’m coming,” Corum told News 10. “So shout out to 517 golf. It was amazing experience being out here interacting with the fans. I can’t wait to be back. I’m glad I’m back. The fan base is crazy. And then you know for myself, you know, it’s amazing. You know, I appreciate everyone so much for you know, supporting me and everything. I do, you know, I try to get in the community as much as I can because it’s important. And so, you know seeing everyone here tonight. Like I said, it was amazing.”

