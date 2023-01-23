Michigan gun trafficker sentenced to 37 months behind bars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A guns trafficker was sentenced to more than two years in prison according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Jerreil LaMounta Martin from Grand Rapids was sentenced to 37 months in prison for illegally buying and trafficking more than 40 guns of which several were used in crimes across Michigan. The DOJ said Martin’s illegal gun trafficking business would participate in “straw purchasing,” which involved him charging customers up to $100 for each firearm to lie on the forms saying he was buying the guns for himself when he was really purchasing them for others.

Martin’s customers according to officials were convicted felons and were known to be by Martin when he sold them the guns. He was able to use his lack of criminal history to purchase guns for traffic.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced that Martin was going to prison on Monday.

“Straw purchasing and gun trafficking drive a dangerous black market for firearms,” said Totten. “These crimes feed the violence that plague communities across Michigan – including the horrible killing of an innocent 2-year-old child less than a year ago. My office will hold straw purchasers and illegal gun traffickers accountable for creating these supply lines of violence.”

Police have found fourteen of the guns sold by Martin. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the other guns are unknown. The DOJ released a list of these fourteen guns and what they were used for.

Genesee County

A Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which Martin purchased on April 22, 2021, was used in a drive-by shooting in Flint, which struck an 11-year-old girl.

Another Glock 9mm pistol, which Martin also purchased on April 22, 2021, was used in a homicide in Flint.

Kent County

A Ruger 5.7 x 28 mm semi-automatic pistol, which Martin purchased on Sept. 4, 2021, was used to kill a 2-year-old child on February 9, 2022, in Wyoming, Michigan. The Kent County Prosecutor has filed charges against the victim’s father, Seninta Parks, in this case.

A Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, which Martin purchased on Sept. 7, 2021, was used in a shooting on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids on September 11, 2022, in which four people were injured. Moreover, this same gun was used in two prior shootings in Grand Rapids.

A Glock 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, which Martin purchased on Sept. 7, 2021, was used in three separate drive-by shooting incidents in Grand Rapids over the next two months.

Isabella County

A Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, which Martin purchased on Sept. 10, 2021, was recovered by Central Michigan University Police in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins.

Even after being told by investigators that one of the guns he purchased was used to kill a child, he still later attempted to straw purchase and traffic another firearm to a person he knew was a felon.

The DOJ said Martin was then arrested and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan charged him with the crimes.

