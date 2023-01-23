Lt. Governor Gilchrist to hold roundtable in Grand Rapids ahead of State of the State Address

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will be joining Michigan Reconnect students, Grand Rapids Community College officials, and business leaders on Monday at a roundtable.

Together they will discuss the impact the Michigan Reconnect program has had on creating good-paying jobs around the state and how an expansion of the program would grow Michigan’s economy even further.

In 2021, the administration announced the launch of the Michigan Reconnect program to provide Michigan residents that were 25 years old or older with the opportunity to earn a tuition-free associate degree or skills certificate.

In August 2022, the lieutenant governor announced a bipartisan expansion to fully fund the program through 2023. More than 100,000 Michigan residents have been accepted since its launch, with more than 18,000 students enrolling in community college.

The Michigan Reconnect Roundtable will take place on Monday in Grand Rapids at 10:00 a.m.

