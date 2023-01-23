Lansing Police K9 leads officers directly to suspect after 1.5-mile trek

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police Department officers responded to a radio call of an armed robbery near Washington Ave. and Holmes Rd. on Sunday. According to police, the suspect had stolen cash and credit cards and then fled on foot prior to their arrival.

K9 Rocky led officers directly to the door of the suspect’s residence after 1.5 miles of tracking the suspect. Inside the residence, police found the stolen property and the armed robber suspect. In the robber’s coat pocket, police said they found an illegal handgun.

