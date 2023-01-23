Lansing Police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police released the identities of the six suspects that were accused of vandalizing a Bank of America at The Frandor Shopping Center on Saturday.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Lansing Police went to the Frandor area to find a large group of 30 people throwing glass candles at the windows of the Bank of America and smashing them. Police said that they were aware of a national protest relating to an officer shooting in Atlanta, but did not expect it to become something local.

Background: Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor

When police arrived the crowd fled but they were able to arrest 6 suspects for misdemeanor charges.

Lansing Police released the information on the people who were arrested in a release:

“John Cichy (Suspect 1, 29 years old)

CHARGE: Hinder and Oppose

Sarah Karloyi (Suspect 2, 29 years old)

CHARGE: Hinder and Oppose

Leah Fitch (Suspect 3, 40 years old)

CHARGE 1: Hinder and Oppose

CHARGE 2: Park After Dark

Aliza Ghaffari (Suspect 4, 32 years old)

CHARGE 1: Hinder and Oppose

CHARGE 2: Park After Dark

Erin Paskus (Suspect 5, 26 years old)

CHARGE: Hinder and Oppose

Kelley Smith (Suspect 6, 33 years old)

CHARGE: Resisting Officer”

Lansing Police said they are still investigating the incident.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.