Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo up for adoption
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The “Homeward Bound” crew at Jackson County Animal Shelter are officially up for adoption.
Two dogs and a cat were found together in a field in Parma Township and had been roaming together for a while. The shelter believes they were abandoned.
Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
The shelter named the trio Chance, Sassy and Shadow - just like the dogs and cat in “Homeward Bound.”
The man who found Chance, one of the dogs, gave him to a friend, so he has a home. The shelter waited four days before putting Shadow and Sassy up for adoption.
They must be adopted together.
Anyone interested in adopting the two can see if they’re a good fit by visiting the Jackson County Animal Shelter, located at 3370 Spring Arbor Road in Jackson.
Read next:
- Mid-Michigan’s ‘The Pez Outlaw’ documentary hits Netflix
- Officials put out fire at the old Walter French School
- US-127 to see work between I-96, I-496
- Lansing Police identify 6 arrested in Frandor vandalism incident
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.