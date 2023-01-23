Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo up for adoption

The bonded female dog and cat must be adopted together.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The “Homeward Bound” crew at Jackson County Animal Shelter are officially up for adoption.

Two dogs and a cat were found together in a field in Parma Township and had been roaming together for a while. The shelter believes they were abandoned.

Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned

The shelter named the trio Chance, Sassy and Shadow - just like the dogs and cat in “Homeward Bound.”

The man who found Chance, one of the dogs, gave him to a friend, so he has a home. The shelter waited four days before putting Shadow and Sassy up for adoption.

They must be adopted together.

Anyone interested in adopting the two can see if they’re a good fit by visiting the Jackson County Animal Shelter, located at 3370 Spring Arbor Road in Jackson.

