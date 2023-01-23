Gov. Whitmer releases statement on 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement on the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade, celebrating bills that have been introduced in the Michigan Legislature to eliminate penalties for nurses and doctors who provide abortion and give them more comfort in providing all necessary reproductive health care.

This builds on last week’s legislation to repeal the state’s 1931 abortion ban.

Whitmer said that Michiganders spoke with a clear voice in November and that everyone deserves the right to make their own decision about their own bodies.

“On the 50th anniversary of Roe, I am proud that legislation has already been introduced in the legislature to roll back our extreme abortion ban and eliminate criminal penalties on nurses and doctors for providing abortions,” said Gov. Whitmer. “We fought like hell to ensure 2.2 million women have fundamental freedoms and our health care providers can do their jobs without going to jail, and I am excited to be moving forward.” “Together, we will turn Michigan from a place with century-old bans into a state with forward-looking protections. Let’s get this done.”

