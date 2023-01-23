Former Bay City Public Service Director charged with assault and battery

(Envato)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Monday that former Bay City Public Service Director Michael Cecchini, 56, is being charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

The Department alleges that while off-duty and at his personal residence, Cecchini, of Bay City, used his badge to confront three teenagers who were riding rented Bird Scooters in an apartment parking lot.

Cecchini threatened the riders with physical violence and arrest before hitting one of the youths in his lower chest area with the butt of the flashlight he was carrying.  A verbal altercation between the two continued until police were called to the scene.  One of the teens recorded most of the incident on a personal cell phone.

“No one is above the law, and members of law enforcement should not expect special treatment when they abuse their authority,” said AG Nessel.

Cecchini announced his retirement on October 2, 2022, amid the assault allegations.

The former Bay City Public Service Director will be arraigned on Jan. 26, 2023 at the 74th District Court, Bay County.

