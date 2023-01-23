First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today and most of tonight should be quiet across the area. Today we spend under the clouds and if we are lucky we see a few peeks at the sun. High temperatures today in the mid 30s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few snowflakes possible late. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s.

First Alert: Wednesday we have a moisture rich storm system passing through Ohio that will make its way to Lake Erie by evening. Across Mid-Michigan snow spreads in early in the morning and will continue until the early evening hours. The steady snowfall will gradually pile up across the area and cause potential travel issues in the late morning and afternoon. While the heaviest of the snow with this storm should stay just to the south of Michigan, it appears this morning that the Lansing will pick up 3-4′' of snow. Snowfall amounts around 4-5′' are expected near Jackson. Heavier amounts of snow are possible south and east of Jackson. Still some adjustment to the predicted snowfall amounts can be expected later today and tonight. High temperatures Wednesday should be near 30º. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday through the weekend on and off snow showers are expected. The potential exists for another 3-4′' snowfall Saturday night into Sunday morning. High temperatures Thursday through Saturday will be in the low 30s. Much colder air settles in by the end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 24, 2023

Average High: 30º Average Low 16º

Lansing Record High: 66° 1967

Lansing Record Low: -22° 1884

Jackson Record High: 60º 1967

Jackson Record Low: -17º 1963

