Driver hospitalized after van rollover accident in Ionia County

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A car rolled over on M-21 in Ionia County on Monday morning.

Ionia Department of Public Safety said a person driving a van westbound on M-21 lost control on the slippery road, went sideways off the northern side, and hit a tree. The driver was the only one in the van during the incident.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. east of Stage Road on Monday. Authorities said the driver got out of the van through the back doors and said they suffered from a laceration to his head and went to the hospital.

