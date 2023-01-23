Celebrating Lunar New Year safely

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lunar New Year symbolizes family, friendship and happiness.

A time of celebration turned into tragedy. On Saturday, 11 people were killed at a Lunar New Year celebration in California and Michigan State University student teacher Poching Lu was shocked when she heard the news.

“I feel so sad,” Lu said. “Like this is a holiday, it’s a festival and people are supposed to be happy and celebrating.”

Lu said this is her second year not spending the new year with her family and after the shooting, she said she misses them more than ever.

“It’s quite weird being alone here to be honest,” said Lu.

Michigan State University Director of China Program’s Xinyu Wu said the recent tragedy raised awareness for upcoming events in the area.

“We are obviously a little concerned with what’s going on in LA but I believe this is a very safe community, a small very close community in Lansing, East Lansing,” said Wu.

The Meridian Mall in Okemos is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration this Sunday and Wu’s goal is to make sure people feel safe.

“Obviously we want to be very cautious,” said Wu.

As the Lunar New Year marks a new beginning, it’s a reminder that we all need to be cautious.

“It doesn’t matter how far we are away from home, how long we have been away from home, this is celebration time,” said Wu.

The New Year celebration at the Meridian Mall will be held on January 29th from 1-5 p.m. Meridian Township police officers will be on site.

