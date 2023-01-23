Celebrate National Pie Day with Sweet Encounter

A local bakery is celebrating the holiday with a special treat for customers
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is National Pie Day and Studio 10 celebrated with local bakery, Sweet Encounter.

After finding out her daughters had severe food allergies, owner and founder Nikki Thompson Frazier began making gluten free and nut free treats that her girls could enjoy but without having to worry about whether or not they would have an allergic reaction.

Sweet Encounter not only sells pies, caters for large parties and events and holds cooking classes for adults and children.

For National Pie Day, Sweet Encounter is offering 10% off with the code PIEDAY2023.

For more information visit, https://www.sweetencounterbakery.com/.

