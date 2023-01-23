Amtrak offering 11 scholarships for students interested in the railroad industry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Passenger Corporation, also known as Amtrak, provides academic scholarships to undergraduate and graduate college students who have an active interest in the railroad industry.

Full-time students can apply for scholarships available through the Amtrak Scholarship Program. According to Amtrak’s website, the program was established to provide support to help encourage academic achievement within railroad programs, ensuring a future in the industry.

Amtrak will award a total of 11 scholarships in categories including IT degrees, Engineering degrees, Women in STEM, and more. You can view the full list of scholarship opportunities available here.

Scholarship applicants must meet the following criteria:

Student pursuing a degree (undergraduate or graduate) as a full-time student

Must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.8 at the time of award as proven by an official transcript

Fill out an electronic application with contact/personal information

Submission of resume

Submission of essay 500 words or less. Each scholarship will have unique questions to answer such as the Importance of Sustainable Development in Rail, the Importance of Urban Transportation and Amtrak’s Role, the Impact of Technology on Public Transportation & Diversity in the Railroad

Candidates are encouraged to submit to more than one scholarship that is available if the criteria is met. Only one scholarship is awarded per person within the academic year

All scholarships are paid with the understanding that, unless otherwise indicated, the money will be used for tuition, fees, books, and equipment required for classes to attain a college degree from a college or university.

The deadline to submit scholarship applications is on Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Those interested can apply here.

