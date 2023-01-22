Your Health: New flu shot may be on the way

Traditional vaccines put a weakened germ into our bodies, but mRNA shots, like the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, teach cells to make a protein that trig
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scientists who developed the COVID-19 vaccine used a new technology called mRNA, or messenger RNA.

Now, researchers at Yale University are building on that discovery by using mRNA+ technology to improve the flu vaccine.

The COVID pandemic required a rapid response from scientists, bringing vaccine technology that had been studied for years front and center.

“I think that when the world had an urgent need for vaccines when the Sars-CoV-2 virus hit, that causes COVID, then it became an opportunity to test this new approach to vaccine development,” said Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Yale Medicine.

Traditional vaccines put a weakened germ into our bodies, but mRNA shots, like the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, teach cells to make a protein that triggers an immune response if someone gets infected.

Researchers take that mRNA template and can encode it for the flu, or other infectious diseases. It would also make it easier to tweak during flu season if there’s a different dominant strain circulating.

“It’s a technology that can be deployed pretty rapidly,” Dr. Ogbuaga said.

Dr. Ogbuagu says the mRNA flu vaccine would not necessarily be better than the traditional shot, but it does mean more people could be protected.

“Remember that some individuals do not tolerate the already approved influenza vaccines, so, this gives them another option,” said Dr. Ogbuagu.

The mRNA vaccine is currently being studied in a clinical trial. The doctor in charge of the project says he expects some preliminary results by march. The mRNA technology is also being studied for protection against rabies, Lyme disease, Zika, and HIV.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
Gaylord, Michigan
2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord
Six adults were arrested after police were called to reports of vandalism in the Frandor...
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
Lansing Shuffle to open January 26
Lansing Shuffle to open January 26
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

Traditional vaccines put a weakened germ into our bodies, but mRNA shots, like the Pfizer and...
Your Health: New flu shot may be on the way
A series of brain MRIs from a glioblastoma patient with a tumor in the left frontal lobe.
Your Health: A new drug shrinks tumors
Until last year, surgical removal of the tumors was the only treatment. But now, a newly...
Your Health: A new drug shrinks tumors
Opioids
Michigan offers new tool to fight opioid crisis