Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor

The windows at the Bank of America location in Frandor were broken and outside walls were spray-painted.
By Seth Wells
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.

The Bank of America location had its windows broken and there was spray paint on the exterior of the building.

Lansing Police and Michigan State Police are still investigating the incident. We will continue to have the very latest updates on News 10.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
Gaylord, Michigan
2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord
Although medical staff tried to save her, the 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police investigating death of 3-year-old who family says fell down flight of stairs
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Lansing Shuffle to open January 26
Lansing Shuffle to open January 26

Latest News

Multiple Chances Of Snow This Week
Michigan State University law students help clear criminal records
This was the first student-led expungement event since a series of laws were passed in 2020.
Michigan State University law students help clear criminal records
Lawyer: DOJ searched Biden home, found classified documents