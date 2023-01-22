Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.

The Bank of America location had its windows broken and there was spray paint on the exterior of the building.

Lansing Police and Michigan State Police are still investigating the incident. We will continue to have the very latest updates on News 10.

