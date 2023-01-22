Michigan State University law students help clear criminal records

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several people across mid-Michigan have a clean criminal record after Saturday.

Michigan State University law students helped dozens of people expunge their records today. This was the first student-led expungement event since a series of laws were passed in 2020. With the help of legal advisors and law students, those in the Lansing community have a clean slate.

MSU law student Alex Padla said he wanted to make a difference.

“We wanted to empower our students at MSU by giving them an opportunity to see how a legal education can be a force for positive change in the community,” said Padla.

This is why the president of the criminal defense association Audrea Dakhl said the event was so important.

“Having more conversations like this, doing more events like this, bringing more awareness about this really gets the public knowing about the fact that anyone can be affected by this,” said Dakhl.

Out of every three Americans, at least one has a criminal record. In Michigan, more people are able to clear their records thanks to a series of laws passed in 2020. MSU law students raised money to cover the court fees for people who went to Saturday’s expungement fair.

Once people were done filling out paperwork at the expungement fair, they still need to send their information to the court and get a court date. A judge would decide if their record would be expunged.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.