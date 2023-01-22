First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Be alert to slick spots on untreated roadways early this morning. Overall today and Tuesday will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s both days. Overnight lows drop back to the upper 20s.

First Alert: Wednesday we have a storm system from the south passing to the east of Michigan. We will be close enough to this storm to see accumulating snow. The snow will get underway Wednesday morning and continue for most of the day. The snow could cause some problems with the Wednesday commutes. An early look at predicted snowfall amounts would put totals in the 2-5′' range. High temperatures Wednesday are expected to be in the low 30s. Watch for updates over the next few days as new data comes in. On and off snow showers are expected Thursday through the weekend with high temperatures each day near 30º. We will be colder next week with high temperatures in the low 20s and overnight lows in the teens.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 23, 2023

Average High: 30º Average Low 16º

Lansing Record High: 60° 1909

Lansing Record Low: -14° 1883

Jackson Record High: 60º 1967

Jackson Record Low: -17º 1963

