Antoine Davis 2nd all-time in NCAA scoring behind Maravich

He passed former Portland State star Freeman Williams
FILE - Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis brings the ball up during the second half of the...
FILE - Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Dec. 30, 2019. Davis, the nation's leading scorer, broke the Division I record for career 3-pointers with a spectacular shooting performance. He made a personal-best 11 3-pointers in a win over Robert Morris last Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, giving him 513 in a career few saw coming when the 142-pound son of a coach stepped on campus at tiny Detroit Mercy.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Antoine Davis scored a season-high 42 points and moved into second place on the NCAA all-time scoring list behind only Pete Maravich on Saturday.

The mark came in Detroit Mercy’s 89-77 win over IUPUI.

Davis, a fifth-year graduate, has 3,274 points. He passed former Portland State star Freeman Williams, who scored 3,249 points from 1974-78. Maravich’s total of 3,667 is the last remaining goal.

Davis also had five assists and his eight 3-pointers extended his Division I record to 521, five behind the all-time NCAA mark of John Grotberg, who finished with 526 for D-III Grinnell in 2009.

Damezi Anderson added a career-high 20 points and TJ Moss had 11 points and five assists for Detroit Mercy (8-12, 4-5 Horizon League). Anderson had three 3s and went 7 of 7 from the foul line, four coming in the last two minutes when the Titans made 9 of 10.

Jlynn Counter’s driving layup with eight minutes to go put IUPUI on top 65-64, but Davis answered with a 3-pointer to start a 14-0 run that put the Titans in charge.

Davis added a stepback jumper and another 3, then A.J. Oliver had a 3-pointer before Anderson capped the run with yet another from beyond the arc, making it 75-65 with 3:14 to go.

Counter had 23 points, five rebounds and 5 assists for the Jaguars (3-18, 0-10). DJ Jackson added 17, John Egbuta 13 and Vince Brady II and Chris Osten 12 each.

Davis had 25 points in the first half, his 94th career 20-point game, as Detroit Mercy took a 39-38 lead.

The Jaguars, who have lost eight straight, shot 56% in the first half, and 54% in the second but couldn’t keep pace with the Titans, who shot 61% in the second half. Detroit Mercy was 8 of 13 from 3-point range after the break after going 8 of 20 in the first half.

Davis, who leads the nation in scoring at better than 26 points a game, has 12 regular-season games remaining. He has five 40-point games and 32 30-point games in his career.

The Titans are home Monday against Oakland.

