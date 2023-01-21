Williamston girls take down Mason Bulldogs

The Hornets kept Mason scoreless in the first quarter
WILLIAMSTON MASON
WILLIAMSTON MASON(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets girls basketball team took down Mason on Friday, 38-23.

The Hornets kept Mason scoreless in the first quarter, and never gave that lead up.

The Hornets are now 8-6 on the season and snapped a two game losing streak, and face Detroit Edison on Thursday.

