Williamston girls take down Mason Bulldogs

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets girls basketball team took down Mason on Friday, 38-23.

The Hornets kept Mason scoreless in the first quarter, and never gave that lead up.

The Hornets are now 8-6 on the season and snapped a two game losing streak, and face Detroit Edison on Thursday.

