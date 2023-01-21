Ovid-Elsie Boys throttle Montrose 76-47

ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - The Ovid-Elsie Marauders have won six games in a row, their latest a 76-47 home victory over the Montrose Rams.

Currently, the Marauders have a hold on the top spot in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, their only loss of the season coming to Durand in mid-December.

The Lady Marauders are also on a hot streak; they’re 10-2 on their year as well after their 50-21 win over Montrose.

Both teams play new Lothrop next Thursday.

