MSU joins USDA’s Transition to Organic Partnership Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are new options for farmers to transition to organic crops.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced partnerships for farmers who want to become paid mentors for the next generation of organic farmers.

Michigan State University, the Midwest Organic Services Association and the Department of Agriculture have joined the Transition to Organic Partnership Program. The partnership will help farmers overcome the technical, cultural and financial shifts during and following organic certification.

More information can be found on the USDA’s Transition to Organic Partnership Program page.

