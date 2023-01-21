Lansing Christian Pilgrims get big win over Webberville

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Christian Pilgrms boys’ basketball team took down Webberville 50-29 on Friday for their second straight win.

The Pilgrims got help from Tim Sullivan’s 17 points and Benji Sambaer’s 15.

The Pilgrims are smackdab in the middle of the Greater Lansing Activities Conference, and have a 7-4 overall record.

They take on Perry next on Thursday.

