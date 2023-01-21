Lansing Catholic boys, girls sweep Portland on the road

The boys team is now 4-7, and the girls have won seven in a row
LANSING CATHOLIC PORTLAND
LANSING CATHOLIC PORTLAND(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars boys beat Portland 49-37 Friday.

Jack Jacobs scored 11 points and Dew Tolfree added eight.

The boys team is now 4-7.

The girls followed, and the Cougars followed up with a 64-41 win over the Raiders.

They’ve won seven in a row, and are 9-4 on the year.

