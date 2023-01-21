Lansing Catholic boys, girls sweep Portland on the road

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars boys beat Portland 49-37 Friday.

Jack Jacobs scored 11 points and Dew Tolfree added eight.

The boys team is now 4-7.

The girls followed, and the Cougars followed up with a 64-41 win over the Raiders.

They’ve won seven in a row, and are 9-4 on the year.

