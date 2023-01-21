On The Job Report: 1/20/2023

Quality Control Inspector

FIRST ASSURED QUALITY SYSTEMS

Description:

Are you looking for a great career with a dynamic and innovative company? Then come join our team at Assured Quality Systems! AQS has IMMEDIATE HIRE OPPORTUNITIES for Quality Control Inspectors in Lansing, MI. We pride ourselves on being innovative and strive to be industry leaders. We value our team members and are looking for Quality Control Inspectors who are team players, able to multitask, reliable, and thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Monitor quality standards for manufacturing clients

Examine products and materials for safety, defects, or deviations

Perform visual inspections of finished products

Document quality of inspection

Work Shift/Pay Rate

$15 per hour

1st Shift Monday-Saturday 6:00am-4:00pm (or end of production)

2nd Shift Monday-Saturday 4:30pm-3:00am (or end of production)

Monday-Saturday

2nd Chance Employer!!

No Experience Required

On-the-job Training Provided

BENEFITS:

PTO, Sick Leave, Holiday Pay

Medical, Dental, Vision, Supplemental

Requirements:

COVID-19 Considerations: MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES DURING WORK SHIFT!! Temperature checks are taken daily, and PPE is provided.

How to Apply:

Apply by using this link: https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Apply/1481393/First-Assured-Quality-Systems-LLC/Quality-Control-Inspector

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/102709264

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 102709264

HVAC Service Technician

AIRE SERV

Salary:

$18.00 - $35.00 per hour

Description:

• Are you feeling like you’re in a rut where you are now and going nowhere?

• Is it your turn for advancement?

• Are you tired of running 6, 8 or even 10 or more calls a day?

• Does it feel like you’re living to work or working to live?

• Is it time for a change? Give us a call!

We are GROWING and looking for the BEST! We provide our service technicians with great compensation, flexible schedule, on-going paid training, company uniforms, a company vehicle and an opportunity to advance. Apply Today.

Customized Benefits Package May include:

• Retirement Plan

• Health, Dental, Vision

• Paid Holidays

• Paid Vacation

• Commissions & Bonuses

• Flexible Schedule

• Weekly On-Going Training

• Family & Friends Discounts

• Tuition Reimbursement

• Paid Continuing Education

We believe in doing the job right. And part of the job is creating a company worth working for. So when you put on that Aire Serv® uniform, you become part of a place that will take care of you the way our franchise owners take care of their own family and friends. Grounded in honesty, integrity, and no surprises. Excellent customer service can’t happen without happy, motivated, and committed employees. Which is where you come in. People like you make what the Aire Serv franchise owners do possible and creating a team that shares and exemplifies our values is as important as providing quality service for heating and cooling systems.

Requirements:

2 Years Minimum Residential HVAC Service Experience, Complete Diagnostic/HVAC Repair Tools, EPA certification, Valid Drivers License, Must be able to pass full Background Check, Drug Screen and Motor Vehicle Report.

How to Apply:

https://aire-serv-of-mid-michigan.careerplug.com/jobs/827300/apps/new

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/63134135

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 63134135

IT Data Warehouse Developer PII

STATE OF MICHIGAN

Salary:

$ 22.05 - $40.46 Hourly

Location

Lansing, MI

Job Type

Permanent Full Time

Remote Employment

Flexible/Hybrid

Department

Technology, Management and Budget

Job Number

0801-23-21-071tt

Closing

2/1/2023 11:59 PM Eastern

Bargaining Unit

N/A

The Department of Technology, Management and Budget supports the business operations of the state agencies through a variety of services including Information Technology project delivery, maintenance and support. This position is with the Agency Services area of DTMB.

This Information Technology Programmer/Analyst position will serve as a Business Objects Developer to the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The position will support and enhance the agencies reporting needs through the maintenance and modification of Business Objects (BOBJ) analytical reporting solutions, as well as batch operations. This position is responsible for the development, implementation and testing processes of new and enhanced reporting tool functionality and will adhere to standards set forth by the industry, the Department of Technology Management and Budget (DTMB) and the Customer.

Data Warehouse Analyst P11 - Position Description (https://MCSC.state.mi.us/AgencyPDFs/ITPRANEO44NPD.docx)

If you are a self-motivated person who wants a challenge and to work in a high paced environment, we are really interested in hearing from you.

The state of Michigan offers a competitive work experience that includes a tuition reduction program at several key higher education institutes if you would like to advance your education, good benefits, excellent vacation and sick time policies and an ability to successfully juggle your work and family life. We would like the opportunity to share with you more about the benefits of working for the state and joining the state of Michigan employee family if you are interested. Please consider sending in your application today.

Requirements:

Required Education and Experience

*Please submit a copy of your official college transcripts with your application. *

Education

Information Technology Programmer/Analyst P11/12

Possession of a Bachelor’s degree with 21 semester (32 term) credits in one or a combination of the following: computer science, data processing, computer information systems, data communications, networking, systems analysis, computer programming, information assurance, IT project management or mathematics.

Experience

No specific type or amount is required.

Alternate Education and Experience

Information Technology Programmer/Analyst P11 - 12

Possession of an associate’s degree with 16 semester (24 term) credits in computer science, information assurance, data processing, computer information, data communications, networking, systems analysis, computer programming, IT project management, or mathematics and two years of experience as an application programmer, computer operator, or information technology technician; or two years (4,160 hours) of experience as an Information Technology Student Assistant may be substituted for the education requirement.

OR

Educational level typically acquired through completion of high school and four years of experience as an application programmer, computer operator, information technology technician, or four years (8,320 hours) of experience as an Information Technology Student Assistant may be substituted for the education requirement.

How to Apply:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/michigan/jobs/3875702/it-data-warehouse-developer-p11

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/104386956

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 104386956

