Ionia Bulldogs sweep Lansing Sexton in CAAC-White clash

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia boys basketball team got their 10th win of the season in grind-it-out fashion over Lansing Sexton Friday night.

Bulldogs Senior Lance Atkinson led all scorers with 24 points as Ionia turned a tie game at halftime into a double-digit win.

The win moved Ionia to a perfect 10-0 on the season. The Bulldogs will look for win number 11 when they host Mason next Tuesday, the 24th.

Lansing Sexton fell to 6-7 with the loss. They will look to get back to .500 next Friday, the 27th, at Charlotte.

The Ionia Girls team was dominant in their win over Sexton, holding the J-Dubbs to single digits.

The win moves Ionia to 6-6 on the season. They play next at Mason, Tuesday the 24th.

Lansing Sexton fell to 2-5 with the loss. They will be back in action Monday at Lansing Eastern.

