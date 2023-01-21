Ionia Bulldogs sweep Lansing Sexton in CAAC-White clash

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia boys basketball team got their 10th win of the season in grind-it-out fashion over Lansing Sexton Friday night.

Bulldogs Senior Lance Atkinson led all scorers with 24 points as Ionia turned a tie game at halftime into a double-digit win.

The win moved Ionia to a perfect 10-0 on the season. The Bulldogs will look for win number 11 when they host Mason next Tuesday, the 24th.

Lansing Sexton fell to 6-7 with the loss. They will look to get back to .500 next Friday, the 27th, at Charlotte.

The Ionia Girls team was dominant in their win over Sexton, holding the J-Dubbs to single digits.

The win moves Ionia to 6-6 on the season. They play next at Mason, Tuesday the 24th.

Lansing Sexton fell to 2-5 with the loss. They will be back in action Monday at Lansing Eastern.

