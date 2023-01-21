Helpful tips for kids who stay home alone

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a popular movie that made Macaulay Culkin a star. “Home Alone” tells the story of a kid who was accidentally left behind when his family took a Christmas trip. Now, Delta Township is taking a serious approach to this fun film premise with their Home Alone Safety for Kids class.

Experts say it can be hard to know when your kids are ready to handle being home alone.

“My step-daughter was 10 when we really started keeping her home alone,” said Rita LaMoreaux, executive director at the Lansing Area Safety Council.

She said that is because her stepdaughter was really mature at that age.

“She was more mature than a lot of children but we had tested the water before that. She had been home alone when we went to get groceries and when her mother went to the gym,” said LaMoreaux.

LaMoreaux also said they all made sure her step-daughter know how to use a phone and which numbers to use in case of an emergency – some of the safety tips kids will learn during Delta Township’s Home Alone class. The class will be held on Thursday, February 2, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Delta Township Enrichment Center.

Some parents have no other choice but to leave their kids home alone because of, but not limited to, unexpected work events or snow days from school. When those events pop up, Recreation Administrator for Delta Township Lee Miller said their home alone class will get your kid ready.

“Role play during the hour-and-a-half session that they have with the kids. What to expect like how to call 911, what to expect when they talk to the operator on the other line, things like that,” said Miller.

Giving your kids tools that will ease your mind when leaving them home alone.

There is still time to get signed up for the Home Alone class. Call 517-323-8555 or register at www.deltami.gov/registration. Cost is $10 for residents and $12 for non-residents.

