Game of the Week: Laingsburg stays unbeaten with win at Potterville

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Laingsburg Wolfpack are off to its best start since 1997.

Daniel Morrill’s club moved to 11-0 after a 59-35 win at Potterville to remain the lone unbeaten atop the CMAC.

“Nobody hangs a banner for 11-0 and so our goals and the things that we’re looking forward to have a lot more to do with getting better every day,” Merrill said, unsatisfied with his team’s historic start. “We’re just working down the road and now we’ll focus on the next opponent, which is Saranac.”

Lost in Laingsburg’s win, however, was senior forward Eli Woodruff, who went down late in the fourth quarter with a foot injury.

“He’s so versatile. On the offensive end he makes offensive rebounds, he makes threes,” Morrill said, optimistic about the return of his senior. “He’s started to come around the last two weeks.”

The Wolfpack went into a juiced up road test and got out to an early 12-point lead at half, before Potterville made a run and cut the game to nine midway through the third quarter.

Laingsburg has rode its prolific scoring machine, junior guard Zander Woodruff and it did again Friday.

First half foul trouble held Woodruff to just five points, but in the final 16 minutes, he put the team on his shoulders, finishing with a team-high 17 points.

But unlike other year’s teams, this Wolfpack team is deep, an attribute they are priding themselves on.

“We’re so deep on this team, we can play anybody, we got like 11 guys that can play,” Zander Woodruff said. “I mean we can all ball out. So that’s what we did tonight.”

Laingsburg will get a much-needed week off before returning to action, on the road again at Saranac on Jan. 27.

