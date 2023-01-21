First Lansing Record Show of 2023 comes to town

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who love vinyl records got a kick at the Lansing Record Show at the Quality Inn on Grand River Avenue.

Thousands of CDs and LPs were up for grabs for collectors in the show’s first event in its 31st year. People traveled from across the state and even out of state. In addition to selling records, they had Rock-n-Roll memorabilia, posters, T-shirts, and books.

One of the showrunners, Rodney Branham who owns Rerun Records, said he has a huge collection of vinyl. He later gave tips on how to thrift records.

“Kinda get an idea of what you want when you come to the show. All my stuff is alphabetized so it is pretty easy to go with what you want,” Branham said. “But then there are other folks that do not care if they are alphabetized or not all they want to do is go through and buy when they find what they want.”

Dozens showed up for the event as well as 25 different dealers according to the showrunners.

