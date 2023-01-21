First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An area of low pressure passes south of Michigan today, but will be close enough to the area to brush us with some snow. Most areas across Mid-Michigan today will see an inch or less of snow. Locations south and east of Jackson do have the chance of slightly more snowfall. We will see temperatures today climb to the mid 30s, so most major roadways should just be wet. The snowfall will end this evening, but the clouds will hold on across the area. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the upper 20s.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be quiet days. Monday starts off under the clouds. Some clearing is possible Monday afternoon. Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will climb to the mid 30s with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

First Alert: Wednesday we have a strong storm system passing south of Michigan. As of Sunday morning the storm looks to stay just far enough south of the state where the heaviest snowfall with this storm will not quite make it to our area, but still we could see a 1-3′' snowfall. The forecast can change so check back for updates. Scattered snow showers will remain possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be in the low 30s Wednesday and Thursday. More snow showers are possible next weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 22, 2023

Average High: 30º Average Low 16º

Lansing Record High: 56° 1906

Lansing Record Low: -15° 2000

Jackson Record High: 59º 1906

Jackson Record Low: -13º 1970

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.