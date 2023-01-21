Father gets keys to a new Habitat for Humanity home in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dad and his kids were given a new home on Saturday after the completion of Habitat for Humanity Capital Region’s newest home rehab project.

The organization announced that De’Angelo was given keys to his new home during a ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Habitat partnered with the Lansing Housing Commission as well as community partners and volunteers to help De’Angelo build his home.

They were recognized at the dedication service and people who attended got to meet the home buyer. The organization says De’Angelo closes on the property with an affordable mortgage later this month.

People who want to be Habitat homebuyers work alongside volunteers to build their homes. They have to purchase the home with mortgage payments monthly.

You can learn more about the organization’s Homeownership Program by visiting its website.

