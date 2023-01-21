Dewitt girls rebound from heartbreaker at Haslett with dominating win over East Lansing

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt lost a heartbreaker earlier this week to Haslett as a Panther shot rolled off the rim as time expired.

They took their frustrations out on East Lansing Friday night with a 63 to 32 victory.

The Panthers scored the first 24 points of the game and led 38-6 in the second quarter then coasted to the 31 point win.

Tara Kurncz led DeWitt with 15 points and Madi Uyl added 14 as the Panthers improved their season record to 10-and-1.

