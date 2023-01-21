Dewitt girls rebound from heartbreaker at Haslett with dominating win over East Lansing

The Panthers scored the first 24 points of the game
DeWitt handles East Lansing at home
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt lost a heartbreaker earlier this week to Haslett as a Panther shot rolled off the rim as time expired.

They took their frustrations out on East Lansing Friday night with a 63 to 32 victory. 

The Panthers scored the first 24 points of the game and led 38-6 in the second quarter then coasted to the 31 point win. 

Tara Kurncz led DeWitt with 15 points and Madi Uyl added 14 as the Panthers improved their season record to 10-and-1.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was the second water main break in the area within two weeks.
East Lansing, Meridian Township water main break repaired, service restored
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
Gaylord, Michigan
2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’

Latest News

LANSING SEXTON IONIA
Ionia Bulldogs sweep Lansing Sexton in CAAC-White clash
DeWitt handles East Lansing at home
Lansing Christian handles Webberville
LAINGSBURG POTTERVILLE
Game of the Week: Laingsburg stays unbeaten with win at Potterville