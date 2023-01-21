Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 in human trafficking sting

MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Thursday who believed they were meeting with a child for sex in Marshall.

According to authorities, the three men believed they were meeting a 14-year-old they were speaking to online, but they were actually speaking with law enforcement.

The three arrested included a 27-year-old from Battle Creek, a 49-year-old from Portage and a 33-year-old from Ghana who is residing in Jackson.

“My office will continue to shine a light of hope into the dark world of Human Trafficking and expose the pain and hurt that it has on so many families,” said Sheriff Steve Hinkley. “My hope is all parents should find a balance between safety and trust with your child. Digital access to our children is everywhere, and you as a parent should be too.”

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Marshall Police Department and the Albion Department of Public Safety.

