Staudt on Sports: Weiss out at Michigan and MSU men down Rutgers
News 10 Sports Director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hot watercooler topics from the sports world.
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s show includes the latest on University of Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss being let go from the organization, Michigan State men’s basketball bounces back against Rutgers, and a Spartan alum is honored by his former NHL team.
