Second water main break in East Lansing, Meridian Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing-Meridian Township Water and Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) confirmed with News 10 on Friday morning around 5:45 a.m. that they are experiencing another water main break leaving some residents in the area with no water.

News 10 is live on the scene. Park lake Rd. is closed from Roseland Ave. to Greencliff Dr.

Last week, the utility company experienced a water main break which caused a conserve water notice to be put in effect.

At this moment we do not have the cause of the water main break. News 10 has reached out to officials for more information. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

