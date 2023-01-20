Schools Rule: Uniting the generations in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students from Greater Lansing Adventist school dropped by Independence Village Retirement Community to brighten up residents’ day.

News 10′s Amaya Kuznicki tagged along with Greater Lansing Adventist School on a field trip that brought together all generations.

“I think it’s really cool because we get to bring the people more joy,” said student Maia Hall. “It’s nice visiting the seniors and maybe knowing a little more about their past” Although this was the students’ first-time visiting Independence Village. Principal Melinda Widdicombe said her students always find ways to help others.

“Our school is a Christian School in the Lansing area and we do this type of project every month where we give back to the community,” said Widdicombe. Crissta Ames-Walle works for Independence Village and said the residents lit up when they heard students were coming.

“Any time we get a chance to do an inter-generational activity is such a blast,” said Ames-Walle. Children brought along crafts, games, and even a smile on their faces. “I know that some of them don’t get this very much. So, coming here to give them something to look forward to is nice,” said Hall.

Elijah Boyles, a student said “it’s being that listener to listen to the stories.”

Greater Lansing Adventist School is putting packets together for the homeless for their next fieldwork event.

