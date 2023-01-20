Prepare for tax filing season ahead of the April 18 deadline

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tax filing season is almost underway. Monday the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns.

According to the agency, more than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed. A majority of those come before the April 18 tax deadline.

The IRS said the three previous tax seasons were dramatically impacted by the pandemic. This year, the agency is taking additional steps to improve service for taxpayers.

Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell said, “This filing season is the first to benefit the IRS and our nation’s tax system from multi-year funding in the inflation reduction act.”

The IRS has trained 5,000 new employees to answer phones and help people. They are urging people to have all their information ready before filing. Accurately filing will help prevent refund delays.

You also want to watch out for scams trying to take your money. The agency also encourages people to not overlook important tax credits they may be eligible for like the earned income tax credit. This credit can help low- and moderate-income workers and families.

Taxpayers will have three extra days to file their taxes this year. The deadline is April 18.

Taxpayers can request an extension to file until October 16.

If you need help with your taxes, the IRS has free services available including IRS free file. You can also get help from trusted tax professionals.

